2 hours ago | Football News

Egypt Unveils Puma Kits For 2019 AFCON

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
The host of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt have unveiled their kits for the competition.

The home jersey is red with an all over tonal wavy graphics.

A white Puma logo is placed on the right breast whilst the Egypt badge is placed on the left breast.

Egypt’s away jersey 2019 has the same template as the home although the shirt has a white base colour with a light grey wavy graphics all over.

A black Puma logo is placed on the right breast.
Egypt will wear the new kits during this Summers 2019 African Cup Of Nations tournament.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
