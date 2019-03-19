Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: The Gods On African Thrones...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
12 minutes ago | Football News

Laryea Kingston Urges Kwesi Appiah To Explain His Player Selection

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Laryea Kingston Urges Kwesi Appiah To Explain His Player Selection

Former Ghanaian midfielder, Laryea Kingston has reiterated that modern day football demands that Kwesi Appiah must explain why players are called up for national assignments.

Kwesi Appiah has named a 24 man squad for the final Afcon qualifier against Kenya.

Some notable names were left out of the squad which has generated some public debate.

However, the former Hearts of Oak and Celtic star is of the opinion that the national team belongs to the people of Ghana and thus Appiah must make time to elaborate on his decisions.

“I think it is very important because this is a national duty so the citizens will like to know the reason why certain players were called.

“Press conferences are very necessary and if the coach is comfortable then it should happen because it is very important,” he told Citi TV.

Appiah’s 24 man squad has a number of debutantes including Caleb Ekuban of Trabzonspor and Kwame Bonsu of Asante Kotoko.

The Ghana, Kenya clash has been scheduled to kick off at 18:00GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Egypt Unveils Puma Kits For 2019 AFCON
Rashid Sumaila Optimistic Of Making AFCON Squad After Missing Kenya Clash
Balotelli Not Fit Enough To Play For Italy – Mancini
Hudson-Odoi 'Shocked' To Receive First England Call-Up
TOP STORIES

PAC To Prosecute Companies Owing GBC

10 hours ago

UEW Council Still Want To Sack 3 Lecturers

10 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line