Laryea Kingston Urges Kwesi Appiah To Explain His Player Selection

Former Ghanaian midfielder, Laryea Kingston has reiterated that modern day football demands that Kwesi Appiah must explain why players are called up for national assignments.

Kwesi Appiah has named a 24 man squad for the final Afcon qualifier against Kenya.

Some notable names were left out of the squad which has generated some public debate.

However, the former Hearts of Oak and Celtic star is of the opinion that the national team belongs to the people of Ghana and thus Appiah must make time to elaborate on his decisions.

“I think it is very important because this is a national duty so the citizens will like to know the reason why certain players were called.

“Press conferences are very necessary and if the coach is comfortable then it should happen because it is very important,” he told Citi TV.

Appiah’s 24 man squad has a number of debutantes including Caleb Ekuban of Trabzonspor and Kwame Bonsu of Asante Kotoko.

The Ghana, Kenya clash has been scheduled to kick off at 18:00GMT.