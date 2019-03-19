Rashid Sumaila Optimistic Of Making AFCON Squad After Missing Kenya Clash

Red Star Belgrade defender, Rashid Sumaila says he is confident of making Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations squad despite a torrid first half campaign with the Serbian side.

The experienced centre-back was excluded from Kwesi Appiah's 24 man squad for Ghana's final AFCON squad against Kenya at the Accra Sports Stadium.

But the former Mamelodi Sundowns guardsman has not lowered his sights, though, challenging himself to excel in the coming months and catch the eye of the Black Stars gaffer.

"'I had a tough time last year, a bit of a personal thing there with my failure to play enough games for my club," Sumaila told Happy FM.

"I had some things to overcome in this year, so I had to truncate my holidays to prepare myself well for the remainder of the season and so far I can say that it's working well.

"I believe in my qualities and if everything goes well, I'm hopeful of making the squad. Missing the squad for the Kenya match is a setback which I'm going to work on and turn it into a weapon in my next call-up."

The 26-year-old believes under coach Appiah, Ghana can clinch its first title in 37 years.

"It's something that has been lingering on the mind of every Ghanaian but I foresee a brighter competition because looking at the efforts and time the coach has put in shows he wants the same thing as every Ghanaian."

"He's trying to blend the team with experience and youth so I'll urge every Ghanaian to rally behind him to achieve our goal. I think his experience in the competition will be vital in helping us win the cup in Egypt."