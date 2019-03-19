Modern Ghana logo

1 hour ago | Football News

'Black Stars Were Not Left Stranded' - Tang Palace Hotel Management

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
The management of Tang Palace Hotel have rubbished claims that Black Stars players were left stranded at their premises.

On Monday, reports emerged that some Black Stars players were left aground upon their arrival from the various bases in Europe.

According to an online portal, there were no arrangement made for the team leaving the players frustrated after arriving at the Hotel.

Authorities at the Hotel have refuted the said reports.

“There’s “absolutely no truth” in reports that the Black Stars were denied access to the facility,” Manageress of Tang Palace Hotel Lolita Fiadjoe said.

“Hotel was booked for team in advance and players are comfortably sleeping in their rooms.”

The Black Stars team will be based at the four-star hotel ahead of their Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
