2 hours ago | Football News

Callum Hudson-Odoi Excited With First England Call-Up

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
English born Ghanaian international, Callum Hudson-Odoi says he is delighted with his latest call-up to England’s senior National team.

The highly-rated Chelsea winger received a late call up to the Three Lions for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro.

Callum-Odoi, who has represented England at U17 level is delighted with his call-up to the senior side.

“It’s been a crazy day but getting my first [senior] international call-up is an amazing feeling,” Hudson-Odoi told skysports.com.

“Today has been a very long day for me because I had to travel to Bristol first for the U21s and then getting told that I have to come over here to St. George’s Park, it’s been a crazy experience but I’m delighted to get the call and it’s a nice feeling to be here as well.

“I thought the manager [Aidy Boothroyd] was joking. I was shocked and then when I heard that I actually had to go over, I couldn’t believe it. I was delighted. It’s a dream come true.

“Now I’ve got to work hard, enjoy every moment and keep working to just hopefully make an impact when I get the opportunity.

“Everybody here is very humble and they’re very nice. They make sure you’re comfortable, no one has an ego here so hopefully, I get to know more of the boys here.”

Ghana’s hopes of acquiring the youngster would be shattered should the player make an appearance for the Three Lions.

