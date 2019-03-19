Modern Ghana logo

24 minutes ago | Football News

Ibrahim Tanko Names Black Meteors Final Squad For Gabon Clash For U-23 Qualifiers

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Head coach for Ghana's U-23 side, Ibrahim Tanko has announced his final 21-man squad to face Gabon in the 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifier this weekend.

The final squad comprises of eleven foreign-based players and ten locals.

Eleven of the home-based players made of Ibrahim Moro, Emmanuel Sarpong, Elvis Kyei Baffour, Caleb Amankwah, and Tahiru Awudu and others were dropped on Monday.

Paderborn striker Bernard Tekpetey, Musah Nuhu, Joseph Paintsil, Majeed Ashimeru, Osman Buakari, Kwamena Owusu, Yaw Yeboah, Evans Mensah and others have all been invited for the crucial game.

Ghana will host Gabon at the Accra Sports Stadium on March 23 at 15:00GMT.

This 2019 edition of the U-23 Nations Cup will be held in Egypt between November 5-22.

Below is the full list of the invited squad:

Kwame Baah (Unattached), Richmond Ayi (Hearts of Oak), Danlad Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko)

Maxwell Arthur (Dreams FC), Kingsley Fobi (UD Ibiza, Spain), William Dankyi (Hearts of Oak), Emmanuel Cudjoe (Attram Vissier Academy), Zakaria Fuseini (Berekum Chelsea), Yakubu Issah (Dreams FC), Zibo Simon (Liberty Professionals) , Prosper Ahiabu (WAFA), Braimah Foster (Berekum Chelsea) , Richard Danso (WAFA) and Daniel Lomotey (WAFA).

Benjamin Tetteh (Sparta Prague, Czech Republic), Benard Tekpetey (SC Paderborn 07, Germany), Kwabena Owusu (Salamanca CF, Spain),

Osman Bukari (AS Trencin, Slovakia)
Isaac Twum (IK Start, Norway), Musah Nuhu (FC St. Gallen, Switzerland), Majeed Ashimeru (FC St. Gallen, Switzerland), Yaw Yeboah (CD Numancia, Spain), Joseph Paintsil (KRC Genk, Belgium), Gideon Mensah (SK Sturm Graz, Austria),

