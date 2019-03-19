Charles Boateng Completes Loan Move To USL Side Richmond Kickers
By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Former Ghanaian youth star, Charles Boateng has joined USL side Richmond Kickers on loan from Ghana Premier League side WAFA.
The 20-year-old became the latest Ghanaian to join Kickers after Wahab Ackwei who is expected to be announced as a player of the club in due cause.
The Club confirmed a deal with the attacker after terms were agreed.
“Charles is a player that will be an unknown to many in the Richmond soccer community, but I bet he will not be one they forget,” said David Bulow, Kickers Head Coach.
“He’s a player with a lot of interest from MLS and USL Championship clubs, but due to some external factors, he has landed with the Richmond Kickers, and I couldn’t be more excited to work with such an exciting young prospect.”
He was a member of Ghana’s U20 squad that failed to make it to the 2017 Africa Youth Championship and has been one of the key players for WAFA.
