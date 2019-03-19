Callum Hudson-Odoi Earns First England Senior Team Call-Up

English born Ghanaian international, Callum Hudson-Odoi has earned his first England’s senior national team.

Gareth Southgate, who is the head coach of the side has call-up the 18-year-old to join his team for the upcoming European qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro.

The highly rated 18-year-old winger who was initially invited to the England’s U21 side will now join the senior side to prepare for the upcoming game.

Speaking to Skysports, he said, “It’s been a crazy day but getting my first [senior] international call-up is an amazing feeling.

“Today has been a very long day for me because I had to travel to Bristol first for the U21s and then getting told that I have to come over here to St. George’s Park, it’s been a crazy experience but I’m delighted to get the call and it’s a nice feeling to be here as well.

“I thought the manager [Aidy Boothroyd] was joking. I was shocked and then when I heard that I actually had to go over, I couldn’t believe it. I was delighted. It’s a dream come true.

“Now I’ve got to work hard, enjoy every moment and keep working to just hopefully make an impact when I get the opportunity.

“Everybody here is very humble and they’re very nice. They make sure you’re comfortable, no one has an ego here so hopefully, I get to know more of the boys here.”

Ghana’s hopes of luring the talented attacker could be dashed should the player make an appearance in the games against Czech Republic and Montenegro.