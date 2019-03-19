Kotoko Management Grateful To Stakeholders For Support Despite CAF CC Exit

Kotoko Management has expressed gratitude to the supporters and all stakeholders of the club for their contributions to the club’s Confederation Cup campaign.

A statement from the Communications Department of the club on Monday appreciated the enthusiastic support shown by the fans, the financial and logistics support from the sponsors and the media promotions they enjoyed from the media throughout the campaign.

The Porcupines were eliminated from the CAF competition after a 2-1 loss to Zesco United in the last Group C game at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Zambia, on Sunday.

Despite the cutting short of their target, Kotoko, according to the statement, have picked some vital lessons from the campaign which they hope to build on in the future.

Below is the full statement:

MANAGEMENT GRATEFUL TO SUPPORTERS, STAKEHOLDERS

Management sincerely thanks all Kotoko supporters worldwide, sponsors and partners of the club for the unflinching support they showed the team throughout the CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

Management, the technical staff and the playing body are indeed grateful to all and sundry for the enthusiasm and commitment showed as the team re-announced its name on the African continent through this season’s competition.

We went into the competition hoping to go as far as we could and appeared to have reached our limit with the defeat in Zambia on Sunday.

We wish that we could have gone further, but are also content with how far we have come as we are hopeful of building on the rich experience acquired for our future endeavours.

Management applauds the commitment shown by our supporters and sponsors in getting us this far and encourages them to continue rallying support behind the team.

We also commend our supporters for their conduct at our games and expect more of such incredible comportment in the future.

We are also very grateful to the media for the promotion of our matches and wish to enjoy such great assistance in the future.

Our 2018/19 Confederation Cup campaign might be over, but our quest to put the club back on the map again continues unabated and it is our hope that all of us would continue to assist in our respective ways to boost the process.

Credit: Asantekotokosc.com