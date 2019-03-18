Normalization Committe Wants To Destroy Black Stars Like They Have With The Local League--Kojo Yanka

Black Stars team during training

A former member of the dissolved Ghana Football Association, Kojo Yanka has criticised the Normalization Committee of trying to destroy the Black Stars team by appointing a management committee team to spearhead the affairs of the team.

The Normalization Committee has appointed a five-member committee to see to the Black Stars preparations before and during the African Cup of Nations to be hosted by Egypt in June.

According to Yanka, the appointed committee will do more harm to the Black Stars team than good, quizzing the management committee members knowledge of the Black Stars players.

“The Normalization committee has destroyed our local football and they want to destroy Black Stars too with this kind of committee. You can’t be a management member when you don’t know the players. Players have different attitude and character so it’s not everyone who can manage them," he told Happy FM

"How many of these members know the Black Stars players? These people can’t do the job even with Dr KK Sarpong because he alone can’t do the job. These members can’t advice Kwesi Appiah.

"This is a serious interference from Government. If you have never run football, you can’t do the job. We should stop the concert in this country."

The five-member management committee will be headed by Dr Desmond Kofi Koduah Sarpong with Deputy Sports Minister, Perry Okudzeto.being his vice.

The other members of the management committee are Ibrahim Sunday, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Abena Osei Asare.