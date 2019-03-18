Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: The Gods On African Thrones...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
19 minutes ago | Football News

Berekum Chelsea Get Kit Sponsorship Deal From Laurus Sports

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Berekum Chelsea Get Kit Sponsorship Deal From Laurus Sports

According to reports, Berekum Chelsea have secured a kit sponsorship deal from Laurus Sport ahead of the upcoming season.

Officials from the club have reached an agreement with the Cape Town-based Sportswear manufacturing firm over a partnership deal.

However, the unveiling of the deal is expected to take place in Ghana.

The South African Sportswear manufacturing company will be providing jerseys, tracksuit, bags, bibs and other training equipment to the Ghanaian club.

Berekum Chelsea clinched their first-ever Ghana Premier League title during the 2010/11 season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Kwasi Okyere Bags Brace For Bayern Munich II Against Garching FC
CAF CC: We Had To Beat Kotoko To Protect Our 'Pride' And 'Integrity' - Zesco Coach
CAF CC: Kotoko Refuses To Blame Lack Of Football Activity After CAF CC Exit
Messi Humbled By Betis Fans' Standing Ovation
TOP STORIES

Charles Bissue Cooperates As CID Interogates Galamsey Fraud

4 hours ago

Massive Protest Hits Shaanxi Mining Over Death Of 61 Miners

11 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line