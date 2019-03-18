Berekum Chelsea Get Kit Sponsorship Deal From Laurus Sports

According to reports, Berekum Chelsea have secured a kit sponsorship deal from Laurus Sport ahead of the upcoming season.

Officials from the club have reached an agreement with the Cape Town-based Sportswear manufacturing firm over a partnership deal.

However, the unveiling of the deal is expected to take place in Ghana.

The South African Sportswear manufacturing company will be providing jerseys, tracksuit, bags, bibs and other training equipment to the Ghanaian club.

Berekum Chelsea clinched their first-ever Ghana Premier League title during the 2010/11 season.