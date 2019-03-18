Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: The Gods On African Thrones...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Football News

Kim Grant To Part Ways With Hearts of Oak? - Reports

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Kim Grant To Part Ways With Hearts of Oak? - Reports

According to multiple reports in the local media, Kim Grant is set to vacate his position as the head coach of Hearts of Oak.

According to sources, the former Ghanaian international is not pleased with Mark Noonan's decision to leave the club as the managing director.

The club on Thursday confirmed Noonan's exit from the club on the grounds of family reasons.

However, sources say Kim Grant is not impressed with the new management after the exit of the American administrator.

As a result of that, the former Ebusua Dwarfs technical director thinks the best option is for him to leave the club to save himself from any impending problems with the new leadership.

The former Charlton Atletic star was appointed as the head coach of the club by Mark Noonan last year and has been impressive since joining the club.

Kim Grant will be leaving for holidays to visit his family in Germany, and according to reports within the club, they don’t think he would return to continue his job as the head coach.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Messi Humbled By Betis Fans' Standing Ovation
Final Team For AFCON 2019 To Be Decided After Kenya Clash – Kwesi Appiah
CAF CC: CK Akonnor Not Blaming Kotoko’s Exit On Lack Of Competitive Football In Ghana
Stars Call Up Motivation For Local Players - Augustine Arhinful
TOP STORIES

Charles Bissue Cooperates As CID Interogates Galamsey Fraud

45 minutes ago

Massive Protest Hits Shaanxi Mining Over Death Of 61 Miners

8 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line