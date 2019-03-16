Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: The Gods On African Thrones...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

Gerald Asamaoh Named As Schalke 04 New Manager

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Gerald Asamaoh Named As Schalke 04 New Manager

Bundesliga side, Schalke 04 has named Gerald Asamoah has been appointed as the new manager.

The former German international's appointment comes in the wake of the sacking of Domenico Tedesco as the head coach of the cub.

The Royal blues have been poor in the ongoing season and were dismantled by Manchester City 7:0 on Tuesday's UEFA Champions League.

Schalke 04 announced the Ghanaian as the new manager on their social media handle and he will be assisted by Huub Stevens and Mike Büskens.

Asamoah played 328 matches for the club scoring 52goals.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Isco And Bale Get Zidane's Second Coming Off To Winning Start
George Afriyie Arrives In Zambia To Support Kotoko Ahead Of Zesco Encounter In CAF CC
Mark Noonan Bids Hearts of Oak Farewell After Resigning As CEO
CAF President Ahmad Ahmad: Two Years At The Helm
TOP STORIES

Security Men Deployed To Chereponi After Man Was Shot Dead A...

2 hours ago

Mugabe Called Me A Pig--Owusu Bempah Explains Radio XYZ Raid

8 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line