Gerald Asamaoh Named As Schalke 04 New Manager

Bundesliga side, Schalke 04 has named Gerald Asamoah has been appointed as the new manager.

The former German international's appointment comes in the wake of the sacking of Domenico Tedesco as the head coach of the cub.

The Royal blues have been poor in the ongoing season and were dismantled by Manchester City 7:0 on Tuesday's UEFA Champions League.

Schalke 04 announced the Ghanaian as the new manager on their social media handle and he will be assisted by Huub Stevens and Mike Büskens.

Asamoah played 328 matches for the club scoring 52goals.