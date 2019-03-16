Mark Noonan Bids Hearts of Oak Farewell After Resigning As CEO

Mark Noonan has wished Hearts of Oak the best of luck after he resigned from the club on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

The astute football administrator left Ghana about a month ago and was expected to return to continue his job as the CEO but left the club on family reasons.

However, the club has named Frederick Moore as the new Chief Executive Officer of the club.

Noonan took to his Twitter page to show appreciation to the club and urged them to beat arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in his absence.

Noonan officially began his duty in March 2018 with the task of reviving a club's fortune and image.

On his appointment as the CEO, Noonan facilitated the movement of the team's training from the Legon Ajax Park to the Pobiman field, which has been earmarked for a sports complex.

He supervised several recruitments at the Club including the appointment of former Ghana international Kim Grant as head coach for the side.

Mr Frederick Moore joins the club from AJS Consulting and has previously worked as the CEO of the Institute of Chartered Accounting.