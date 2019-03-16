Modern Ghana logo

22 minutes ago | Football News

I Don't Regret Leaving Hearts of Oak - Yaw Preko

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Former Hearts of Oak assistant trainer, Yaw Preko has insisted that he has no regret leaving the club.

The former Fenerbahce S.K. striker was named assistant coach to Kenichi Yastsuhashi at the club after leaving the club.

The Japanese mutually terminated his contract with the Phobians and Yaw Preko who was his assistant at the club opted to join him in Nigeria.

Preko was subsequently named as the head coach of the club after the exit of Kenichi at the club.

However, the former Ghanaian international insists he has no regret leaving the club indicating that his short relationship with the Nigerian side made him a better manager.

"When I had the offer from Ifeanyi Ubah, it was the right time for me to leave the club because I have been an assistant coach to two different coaches," he told Atinka TV.

"Surprisingly when I joined the club, I played in the CAF Champions League, I won the manager of the month award and I won the Super Cup with them [Ifeanyi Ubah].

"When you go to Nigeria and mention my name now, people will recognize me because I did a great job with the club and former I don't regret leaving Hearts of Oak.

"The job was tough in Nigeria but it has also given me the experience in management.

