Edmund Ackah Confident Kotoko Can Overcome Zesco Utd Hurdle

Greater Accra Representative for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Edmund Ackah has expressed confidence about the team’s ability to overcome Zesco United in their last group match of the CAF Confederations cup in order to book qualification to next phase of the competition.

The Porcupine Warriors who are Ghana’s only representative in any of the continental competitions will have it all to play for when they play as guest to the Zambian side this weekend. They sit 3rd on the group standings, a point behind Nkana Red Devils who are 2nd on the table and just two points behind table topping Al Hilal.

Zesco United are bottom of the table with just four points and no chance of making it out of the group no matter the results they get from the Kotoko game. The Kumasi side only needs a win to ensure they qualify to the knockout round. Playing at away however, they are expected to face a tough challenge when they step unto the pitch.

Speaking to Asempa FM yesterday, Edmund Ackah insisted they are capable of getting the needed result from their final group game and they are going to approach the match with a do or die mentality.

“We are going into this match as if it is a ‘do and die’. That’s the only thing that we know and we are not going there to joke. We know very well and our style of play is also somehow similar to theirs”, he said.

Mr. Ackah continued “We are hungrier than them because they are already out of the competition. We are like wounded lions and going there to Zambia and we know Ghanaians are looking up to us to get the win and progress past the group stage. That is the only thing that we are concentrating on.

Edmund Ackah also concedes that it is unfortunate the team could not beat Al Hilal last Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium because that would have made their qualification easier.

The match will be played on Sunday March 17 2019 in Ndola Zambia. Kickoff time is at 16:00 GMT.