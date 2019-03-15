Mybet.Africa Tips Real Madrid For Huge Win In Zidane's First Game

Mybet.Africa is firmly behind Real Madrid to record a big victory over Celta Vigo in the La Liga on Saturday. It will be Zinedine Zidane’s first match after returning to the club this week.

With 11 matches to the end the league, Frenchman trainer is confident Real Madrid can finish in the second position ahead of Atletico Madrid with Barcelona on course to clinch the title.

Zidane has the pedigree to change the fortunes of Madrid as he face a similar challenge when he took over in 2016 when the team endured difficult times under Rafa Benitez but was able to lead them to win nine titles in less than three years.

In 2016 when he took charge of the club, it was left with 11 games to end the season and his first two matches he won with huge margins 5-1 and 5-0 against Sporting Gijon and Deportivo La Coruna respectively.

Real Madrid and Celta Vigo have played 21 games till date with Real having the upper hand with 14 wins, 5 losses and 2 draws with an average of 3 goals per match.

Zidane has most of his regular players, the likes of Marcelo, Francisco Alarcon, Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and Marco Asensio who had been thriving when he was in charge available for the match.

Bale scored a hat-trick in Zidane’s first game as the head coach in 2016. Zidane will be depending on these players to deliver victory for the club and supporters come Saturday at Bernabeu.

Mybet.Africa is of the view that history can repeat itself with Zidane and these players in the halm of affairs. Bale, Benzema, and Asensio can all get a goal against Celta Vigo.

Real Madrid Vs Celta Vigo odds via www.mybet.africa

Benzema to score 1st goal - 3.75

Bale to score 1st goal - 3.75

Real to score over 3.5 - 1.85

