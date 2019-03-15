New Hearts CEO Pledges To Restore Lost Glory

Mr Frederick Moore, the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of Hearts of Oak has pledged to restore the glory day of the club.

The Phobians named Mr Moore as the CEO of the club after Mark Noonan left the club on the grounds of family reasons.

However, Moore in an exclusive interview with Kumasi-based Sikka FM, he assured the Hearts of Oak fraternity of a massive turn-around in his time with the club.

"The news came as no surprise because I have been a Phobian since day one", Moore said.

"I know we are not where we used to be but am convinced things will change.

"I know Ghana football and understand where we need to be and the direction we need to go.

"There are measures and I have done it in a lot of organizations.

"I am passionate about football and with my presence at Hearts, I believe we can do better.

"I am assuring commitment in raising the Oak tree again."

"What I can assure supporters is, a Phobian is back and we are heading towards the top not only in Ghana but at international levels.

"Mark Noonan is not totally out as he will be involved in other aspects," he concluded.

The expatriate CEO started the re-branding of the club by getting them a new logo, moved them to start training at Pobiman, got them a sponsorship deal with UK kits manufacturing giants Umbro and started a wide range of other projects towards the rejuvenation of the club and Frederick Moore promises to continue from where Noonan left of.

Mark Noonan was appointed the CEO of Accra Hearts of Oak on the 28th of February, 2018.

Mr. Frederick Moore joins the Rainbow family from AJS Consulting and has previously worked as the CEO of the Institute of Chartered Accounting.