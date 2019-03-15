Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don't Change" -Duncan-Wil...
1 hour ago

Europa League Draw: Napoli Face Arsenal, Outsiders Slavia Meet Chelsea

By Wires
Napoli, chasing their first European title since Diego Maradona's team won the old UEFA Cup in 1989, were drawn against Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the Europa League on Friday.

Rank outsiders Slavia Prague, who ousted Sevilla in thrilling style on Thursday, were rewarded with a tie against Chelsea, the other English Premier League team in the last eight.

Villarreal and Valencia were drawn together in an all-Spanish tie and Benfica will meet Eintracht Frankfurt, who eliminated Inter Milan with a 1-0 win at San Siro.

Arsenal were initially drawn at home in the second leg against Napoli but the order was reversed by UEFA to avoid a clash with Chelsea, who host Slavia in the return of their tie in London.

Arsenal or Napoli will meet Villarreal or Valencia in the semi-finals while Benfica or Eintracht play Slavia or Chelsea.

