2 hours ago | Football News

Man Utd Draw Barcelona In Champions League Quarter-Finals

By Wires
Barcelona will meet Manchester United in the Champions League quarter-finals following the draw on Friday while Manchester City face Tottenham Hotspur in an all-Premier League clash.

Juventus, who ousted Atletico Madrid with the help of a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick on Tuesday, were drawn against Ajax Amsterdam, who are back in the last eight after a 16-year absence.

Liverpool, the fourth English representative, will face Porto in a repeat of last year's last 16 tie which they won 5-0 on aggregate.

United, initially drawn away, will play at home in the first leg to avoid a clash with Manchester City, who host Spurs in their second leg.

Photo: ESPN

