REVEALED: This Is Why Mark Noonan Quit Hearts of Oak

On Thursday evening, Accra Hearts of Oak confirmed that Chief Executive Officer of the club, Mark Noonan has left the club.

According to the club, the American left the club on personal grounds.

However, the Phobians have named Mr. Frederick Moore as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club.

Noonan left the country on February 4 and has since not returned to take up his role at the club.

Below is the statement released by the club...



The American took over as Chief Executive Officer of the club in March 2018 and has supervised several recruitments at the Club including the appointment of former Ghana international Kim Grant as head coach for the side.

However, Modernghana.com Sports desk has intercepted a chat of Mr Noonan revealing why he left the shores of the country.

According to him, the lack of football activities in the country is a major factor why he left the country.

It will be recalled that football activities were brought to a halt after airing of the 'Number 12' video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas last year June.

To Ghanaian match officials and Ghana FA officials were filmed engaging in bribery and corruption in their line of duty.

The government took the steps to disband the country's football governing.

However, FIFA in consultation with the government named a four-member Normalization Committee to steer the affairs of Ghana football until March 30.

The committee have been a task to review the status of the FA, see the day to day running of the FA and organize elections.

But the successful football administrator says the lack of football activities in the country influenced his decision to leave the country.

Below is Noonan's statement