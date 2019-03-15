Felix Annan Reveals How He Was Converted From Striker To Goalkeeper

Asante Kotoko shot-stopper, Felix Annan has revealed that he started his playing career as a striker, but he was drafted into the goalkeeper role to fill a gap left by the substantive goalkeeper and he has since never looked back.

The 24 year old is unarguably one of the safest pair of hands in Ghana at the moment and has been impressive for the Porcupine Warriors in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup campaign.

In an interview with Cafonline.com, Felix revealed how he started off his career: “I started as a striker at a youth club in Achimota. As if by fate, something happened during one of our games and that changed my destiny on the pitch.

“There was a time our goalkeeper failed to turn up for an important game and my coach asked me to keep the post.

“I have a good account of myself that day and have never looked back. Initially, I didn’t like the idea, but after a couple of matches I grew into loving my new position and here am I today.

Felix Annan is hoping to secure his place in Ghana’s team for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in June.

“I’m optimistic that if I remain consistent, I can get a shot into the final squad for the Total Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in June.”, he added.

Due to his impressive exploits, Annan has been named in Kwesi Appiah's 24 man squad to face Kenya in the final round of African Cup of Nations qualifiers.