Dr Kwame Kyei To Join Kotoko Ahead Of Zesco Clash

The Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Kwame Kyei will join the team in Zambia for their CAF Confederation Cup match against ZESCO United.

The Porcupine Warriors have touched down in Ndola ahead of Sunday’s must-win encounter at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Kotoko are seeking to book their qualification berth after failing to beat Al Hilal on Sunday.

However, the business is expected to join the team on Friday afternoon.

Kotoko must defeat ZESCO United to advance to the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ghanaian giants are third in Group C with 7 points, 2 points short off leaders Nkana and 1 point adrift Nkana who are second in the group.