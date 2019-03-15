Tough Talking Bashir Hayford Named Technical Director For Somalia National Teams

Modern Ghana logo

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Former Ashgold SC tactician, Bashir Hayford has been named as the head coach of the Somalian National teams and the technical director for the various national teams.

The controversial trainer was handed his new role to supervise the various national teams thus (U-17 and U-20) in the East African country.

He will also play the role as head coach of the Somalian senior National team.

His departure to Somalia leaves the Black Queens head Coach position vacant having previously held that role.

The former Black Princesses Coach was in charge of the Black Queens team during the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations hosted in Ghana, where the African giants failed to make it past the group stage.

The 54-year-old has also managed the likes of Heart of Lions and Power FC.

