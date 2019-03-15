Black Stars Friendly With Mauritania Confirmed

The Ghana FA Normalization Committee have confirmed an international friendly between Ghana and Mauritania.

The Black Stars will host Mauritania at the Accra Sports Stadium on March 26 as part of both team’s preparation to this year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Both Ghana and Mauritania have qualified for the competition in Egypt.

“For the first time since 2008 Ghana will host an international friendly with Mauritania at the Accra Sports Stadium on March 26,” the spokesperson of the Normalization Committee Dan Kweku Yeboah told UTV.

“The Normalization Committee of the Ghana Football Association decided to arrange this game for the Black Stars to aid their preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ghana last hosted an international friendly on home soil in 2008 when the Ghana Football Association organized a four-nation tournament at the Accra Sports Stadium prior to the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.