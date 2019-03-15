Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
5 minutes ago | Football News

Ghanaian Striker Ben Acheampong Sentenced To Three-Years In Prison Egypt

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghanaian Striker Ben Acheampong Sentenced To Three-Years In Prison Egypt

Ghanaian forward Benjamin Acheampong has been slapped with three years sentence in prison for breaching a contractual agreement with his former agent Wael Kharbtawi.

This emerges after Wael Kharbtawi filed a lawsuit against his former client.

According to Kharbtawi, he did not receive his part of the share of the player’s transfer money to Egyptian Club Zamalek after breaking the deal for the former Kotoko forward.

This the court says Acheampong must pay Kharbtawi $23,000 in addition to his prison sentence.

The judgement was passed after countless effort to have the former WA All Stars player in court however evidential documents issued from Kharbtawi proved he had a case.

The bulky forward who currently plays for Qatari second division side Al-Shamal is expected to respond to latest verdict by the Egyptian court who have already served the Qatari Embassy with the decision.

The ex-All Black star ended his contract with Zamalek after failing to break into the team forcing his way to Al-Shamal after a brief loan spell with Petrojet also in Egypt.

3152019102113 0g830m4yyt benach01

3152019102114 0f738m3xxs benach91

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Kwame Bonsu Unhappy With “Ex-Convict” Tag
CONFIRMED: Maxwell Konadu Sacked As Black Stars Assistant Coach
Ex-Kotoko Chairman K.K Sarpong To Head Black Stars Management Committee
BREAKING NEWS: Mark Noonan Quits Hearts of Oak; Frederick Moore Named As New CEO
TOP STORIES

Police Arrest Two Students Over UEW Disturbances

3 minutes ago

Ga Central Hospital Project, Fire Station To Be Completed By...

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line