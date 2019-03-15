Kwame Bonsu Unhappy With “Ex-Convict” Tag

Asante Kotoko midfielder Kwame Bonsu says he is unhappy with his continues description as an ex-convict.

The former Mjällby AIF star has been consistently been tagged as an ex-convict after he served a year behind the bars in Sweden for an alleged rape incidence.

The 24-year-old who completed his sentence last year came back stronger to relaunch his career by signing for Kotoko.

However, since joining the Porcupine Warriors has been one of the favourites helping them in their CAF Confederation Cup campaign but has lamented on the situation he finds himself insisting he is unhappy with the ex-convict tag.

“I have actually moved on, to be honest, sometimes reading those kinds of headlines makes me feel some kind of hatred for my ex or the country (Sweden) I came from,” he told Silver FM in Kumasi.

“But I can’t change how people think, what people want to write. Sometimes they want to get the attention of their readers but I don’t think this should be the situation.

“At least I’m a Ghanaian; we should protect our own. It’s not about pleading; it’s about time we need to grow.

“I’m not saying this for people to feel pity for me, no!

“I have psyched myself and I know what to achieve in life. People can write say what they want and how they want based on what they know or think.

“But at the end of the day is their problem, not mine. I just focus on the positive things.”

Kotoko Coach CK Akonnor named the former Gefle IF midfielder in his squad to face ZESCO United on Sunday.