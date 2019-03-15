CONFIRMED: Maxwell Konadu Sacked As Black Stars Assistant Coach

Maxwell Konadu has been removed as assistant coach two of the senior national team, Black Stars.

The confirmation comes following recent reports which suggested coach Kwesi Appiah had asked his third in command to vacate the post.

The decision was communicated to Maxwell Konadu after a meeting with the members of the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee.

Konadu met, Dr. Kofi Amoah, chairman of the committee, his vice Lucy Quist, Naa Odofoley Nortey and new member Samuel Osei Kuffuor at the GFA Secretariat on Thursday.

According to Joy Sports checks Maxwell Konadu was not enthused about the decision and left the federation fuming.

The Normalisation Committee have asked Konadu to take over the Black Meteors coaching job, so the current head coach Ibrahim Tanko can focus on his Black Stars coaching duties.

What this means is that he will not be part of the technical team when Ghana takes on Kenya in a final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier next week at the Accra Stadium and eventually when the team begins preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations in June.

The former Asante Kotoko coach has been Black Stars assistant coach since 2012.