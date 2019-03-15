Ex-Kotoko Chairman K.K Sarpong To Head Black Stars Management Committee

Former Asante Kotoko chairman, Dr Kofi Kodua Sarpong has been named to head a five-member committee to manage the activities of the senior national team, Black Stars.

The former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Commission [GNPC] boss will be assisted by Deputy Youth and Sports Sports Minister, Perry Okudzeto, according to a statement signed by Spokesperson of the Normalisation Committee, Dan Kwaku Yeboah.

Other members of the committee are former Ghanaian footballer, Ibrahim Sunday, Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye and Madam Abena Osei Asare.

The committee will supervise the activities of the Black Stars, and collaborate with the technical team to facilitate all arrangements to ensure the team gets the best of preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

"This forms part of the N.C’s grand agenda to ensure Ghana’s successful participation at the tournament scheduled for later this year," the statement noted.

In the aftermath of the Anas' exposé management committees of the various national teams were disbanded.