Paul Scholes Resigns As Oldham Manager

Former Manchester United and England midfielder Paul Scholes has left his role as Oldham Athletic manager after just 31 days.

The 44-year-old took over on 11 February and was in charge for just seven games, winning only one.

Scholes said in a statement that he had taken the decision with "great regret".

"It, unfortunately, became clear that I would not be able to operate as I intended and was led to believe prior to taking on the role," he continued.

Scholes took over with the Latics 14th in the table, nine points off the playoffs, and leaves with them in the same position.

He began his reign with a 4-1 win over Yeovil Town, but three draws and two defeats followed prior to his final match, a 2-0 defeat by league leaders Lincoln City on Tuesday.

"I hoped to at the very least, see out my initial term of 18 months as the manager of a club I've supported all my life," he said.

"The fans, players, my friends and family all knew how proud and excited I was to take this role.

"I wish the fans, the players and the staff - who have been tremendous - all the best for the rest of the season and will continue to watch and support the club as a fan."

Scholes made 718 appearances for Manchester United, including 499 in the Premier League, and scored 155 goals in all competitions.

He initially announced his retirement at the end of the 2010-11 season but made a comeback at the start of 2012 before finally calling time on his career having won 11 Premier League titles, three FA Cups, two League Cups, five Community Shields and two Champions Leagues.

He also played 66 times for England, retiring after Euro 2004 to focus on his club career.