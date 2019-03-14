Kwesi Appiah Open To Giving More Local Players Opportunities In Black Stars

Head Coach for the Black Stars, James Kwesi Appiah has reiterated his willingness to hand call ups to players plying their trade locally in order for them to exhibit what they have to offer the national team.

The coach recently called up three local players for Ghana’s upcoming Africa Cup of Nationals qualifier against Kenya. The three players namely Amos Frimpong, Kwame Bonsu and Felix Anan are all players of Kotoko and are expected to camp with the rest of the squad ahead of that important match.

Speaking to Joy FM about his recent call-ups, the gaffer has stressed that it doesn’t matter if the players do not get the chance to play for the team even when they are included in the squad. He opines that for local players to have a feel of the national team is good for them as it helps build their confidence.

“I believe in promoting our local players. What happens is once you bring the player to the national team, if even he doesn’t kick a ball, the mere fact that he is mixed up with the professionals his confidence level rises and they help our local league”, Coach Kwesi Appiah said.

He continued “Secondly if he gets the chance to play and the mere fact that he is in the national team, he gets the opportunity to go out there and it also helps the clubs and the managers to also get money from them”.

“So a player playing locally should not think that am playing locally so I will not get the chance to go to the national team. That thing should be erased because it’s all about letting them feel wanted along the line”.

The former Kotoko captain further shared that he believes every player deserves to get the chance to play for the national team to showcase what they can offer the team when they are called upon at any point in time.

Ghana will host Kenya at the Accra Sports Stadium on the 23rd of March 2019. Team is expected to start camping from Monday March 18.