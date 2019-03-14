US Women’s Teammates Announce Engagement After Secret Nine-Year Relationship

USA team-mates Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris have announced they will get married this year.

The international duo revealed they have been dating for nine years after deciding to go public with the news.

Stopper Harris decided she had found her keeper and proposed to 34-year-old centre-back Krieger in Florida last year.

They met while on USA duty in 2010 and have been together ever since.

Harris, 33, explained, "We always sat next to each other on the bus and on flights, and we kind of just talked about our dreams and our hopes and what we wanted to do one day when we grew up.

"Because at the time, we were kids."

The lovebirds have not hidden their relationship but decided it was time to go public about their big day, set for the end of 2019.

Harris explained: "We became more and more confident within and ourselves and then clearly within our relationship.

"Finally, after all these years, I just feel like I don’t have to hide anything or feel like I’m not living up to the community I’m in."

And Krieger added: "We wanted to be professional and make sure that we showed up every day and did our job and it wasn’t just because we were together.

"It was because we love what we do, and we’re really good at what we do."