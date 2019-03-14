CAF CC: Asante Kotoko Touch Down In Zambia For Zesco Clash

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have arrived in Lusaka for the CAF Confederation Cup match against Zesco United of Zambia.

The Porcupine Warriors touched down on Thursday afternoon and are already in Ndola, where the game will be played.

CK Akunnor and his men must win against the Zambian side to progress to the quarterfinals of the competition.

Kotoko named a strong 18-man squad for the trip but will be missing the services of deadly attacker Sogne Yacouba, who is serving a match ban due to accumulation of yellow cards.

In his absence, the team travelled with new signing Dany Zabo Teguy.

Asante Kotoko defeated Zesco United 2-1 in matchday 2 of the competition in Kumasi three weeks ago.