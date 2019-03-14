Unity Key For Ghana To Win 2019 AFCON – Shilla Illiasu

Former Black Stars defender Shilla Illiasu has stressed that unity will be key for the senior national team if they are to lift the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy in Egypt later this year.

Having failed to lift the trophy in over 3 decades, Ghana is looking forward to coming out on top at the end of this year’s AFCON. The task ahead looks herculean especially with the tournament going to be hosted at the backyard of record holders Egypt.

Nonetheless talks of the Stars winning the cup continues to grow with the entire country eagerly awaiting the team to get back to its glory days. To do that though, Ghana will host Kenya at the Accra Sports stadium on 23rd March 2019 for their final qualifying match.

Speaking to Class FM ahead of the match as well as the team’s chances of attaining glory in the AFCON, Shilla Illiasu believes the unity of the team will be paramount if they are to return to the motherland with the Gold.

“Everybody is saying that Ghana is going to win the AFCON but it is not going to be easy. Though we have players, togetherness, that is our problem. Even the coach is having problems with them. Unity is very difficult for them. If you want to win a cup you must be unified. I know the players all of them are always playing away and there is match fitness and everything but the Unity is very important”, the formal Kotoko player shared.

Both Ghana and Kenya have secured qualification to the AFCON but a win for either sides will determine which of them tops the group table ahead of the draw for the tournament.

The 2019 AFCON will start from Saturday June 7 through to Sunday June 30.