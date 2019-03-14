Felix Annan Impressed With Kotoko's Performance In CAF CC

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan says he is impressed with his side performance in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup.

CK Akunnor led the club to qualify for the group phase of the competition in eleven years and are seeking to qualify for the quarter finals of the competition when they play Zesco United in the final group game in Ndola on Sunday.

However, the 24 year old says he is pleased with the team's performance in the competition.

"I would give our performance so far 8/10," he told CAFonline.com.

"The playing body has done a great job so far because prior to this campaign many did not believe in our abilities largely due to lack of competitive football on the Ghanaian domestic front.

"It’s been a great journey and we are looking beyond Zesco to extend our continued stay in the competition."

Annan has been included in Kwesi Appiah's 24 man squd to face Kenya in the final group game at the Accra Sports Stadium on March 23.