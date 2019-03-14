CK AKONNOR:  Its Up To Kotoko To Deliver Against Zesco United

Head Coach for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Charles Kwablah Akonnor has stated that it’s up to his side to step up and deliver on Sunday when they play their final group game in the CAF Confederations Cup against Zambia’s Zesco United.

The team sits 3rd on the Group C log ahead of their Sunday’s opponents who are 4th on the table and with no chance of qualifying to the knockout stage. A win for Kotoko however will put them in pole position to progress to the next phase of the competition if results from the other group match between Al Hilal Omdurman and Nkana Red Devils go their way.

Speaking to Journalist at the Kotoko International Airport before the team departed for Zambia yesterday, Coach CK Akonnor highlighted that they are aware of the situation they find themselves in and are going to capitalize on it to ensure they amass all three points.

“We know them, they know us, and we know the situation. We need it more than them. Their win or lose, it will not affect them. But I think what is left is pride and they will play for pride to not necessarily trying to play to help Nkana but they will play for pride and we will have to be aware of that”.

“They are supposed be the best team but unfortunately not right is wrong with them and we have to take that as an opportunity and utilize it in the game”.

“It’s up to us to deliver, do well and to get the necessary result. It’s a fact that draw will not help us, lose and you know you are out, the only option is for us to win. We had the chance here and it didn’t happen. However it’s another opportunity for us to make it”, Coach CK Akonnor said.

The Porcupine Warriors will be without the services of winger Maxwell Baako who has been sidelined because of his injury. Sogne Yacouba who picked up a booking in their last match will aslo miss the match through suspension.

The team nonetheless remains confident of making it to the knockout stage come Sunday, March 17 2019.