CAF CC: Yacouba's Absence A Blessing In Disguise - Chairman K5

Asante Kotoko National Circles Chairman, Kwaku Amponsah (Chairman K5) says Sogne Yacouba's absence is a blessing for any player that will replace him.

The energetic forward has been ruled out in their must-win game against Zambian side, Zesco United, in the final match in Group C of the CAF Confederation Cup.

However, according to the club's supporters chief, Kwaku Amponsah, the unavailability of the striker will by far after the efficacy of the team but he maintains that it serves as a good opportunity for other strikers to also prove themselves to the coach.

"Yacouba's absence will affect the team but it is an opportunity for other players to also prove themselves that they are also equally good like the Burkinabe international," he told kickgh.com.

Asante Kotoko gaffer, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has to rely on strikers Frederick Boateng, Obed Owusu and newbie, Dany Teguay Zabo for a possible win in Zambia.