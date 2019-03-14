Aduana Stars Set To Announce New Kit Sponsorship Deal

Two times Ghana Premier League champions, Aduana Stars are set to unveil POKOO as their new kit suppliers after their contract with Mayniak Sportswear expired months ago.

Aduana Stars are in search for a new shirt sponsor after ending their deal with Ghanaian-based kits manufacturing firm Mayniak Sportswear.

And according to reports, officials of the Dormaa based club are in advanced talks with POKOO to provide them jersey, bibs, tracksuit and other training equipment.

The club will become the third Ghanaian club to secure deal with POKOO after AshantiGold SC and Medeama SC.