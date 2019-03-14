Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
19 minutes ago | Football News

Aduana Stars Set To Announce New Kit Sponsorship Deal

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Aduana Stars Set To Announce New Kit Sponsorship Deal

Two times Ghana Premier League champions, Aduana Stars are set to unveil POKOO as their new kit suppliers after their contract with Mayniak Sportswear expired months ago.

Aduana Stars are in search for a new shirt sponsor after ending their deal with Ghanaian-based kits manufacturing firm Mayniak Sportswear.

And according to reports, officials of the Dormaa based club are in advanced talks with POKOO to provide them jersey, bibs, tracksuit and other training equipment.

The club will become the third Ghanaian club to secure deal with POKOO after AshantiGold SC and Medeama SC.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
CAF CC: Yacouba's Absence A Blessing In Disguise - Chairman K5
I Am Hoping To Make Black Stars AFCON Squad - Felix Annan
CK Akunnor Proud Of His Achievements At Kotoko
CAF CC: We Will Beat Zesco In Zambia - Felix Annan
TOP STORIES

Cedi Depreciation: Mahama Calls For A Senchi Type Stakeholde...

1 hour ago

I Don’t Think Mahama Painted Ghana Black To Diplomats - Span...

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line