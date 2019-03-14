I Am Hoping To Make Black Stars AFCON Squad - Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan says he is hoping to be included in Black Stars squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The 24 year old has been named in Kwesi Appiah's 24-man squad to face Kenya in their final group game at the Accra Sports Stadium.

However, the former WAFA shot-stopper says he is hoping to cement his place in the Black Stars squad ahead of the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations.

"It’s a great feeling whenever you are invited to the senior national team. As a player, it is a dream to represent my country," Annan told CAFonline.com

"I have been doing my best at Kotoko which I believe caught the attention of the technical team of the Black Stars.

"I’m honoured to be among the players called up and I’m hoping to play my part towards the success of the team."

"I’m optimistic that if I remain consistent, I can get a shot into the final squad for the Total Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in June."

Annan has played an instrumental role in Asante Kotoko's CAF Confederation Cup campaign with nine game outings.