FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don't Change" -Duncan-Wil...
48 minutes ago | Football News

CK Akunnor Proud Of His Achievements At Kotoko

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Asante Kotoko coach, CK Akonnor has insisted he is proud of his achievements of his so far at the club.

The former Black Stars skipper who was appointed in October 2018, has led the club to participate in the CAF Confederations Cup group phase for the first time in eleven years.

The Ghana Premier League giants are seeking to secure a quarter-final berth against Zesco United in the final Group C game in Ndola.

Speaking to Starr FM Sports, Akunnor insists he will not be disappointed if the Porcupine Warriors fail to progress to the quarterfinals of the competition.

“I think over this short period, the payers, management and everybody have done well for us to reach this stage and of course we would love to achieve more but honestly I must say I am very proud of my achievements so far at the club.

“Most of the boys have now gained enough exposure and with am due respect some had not even travelled before, but their performance is there for all to see with even four of my players getting national team call ups so I feel very proud of my achievements at Kotoko,” Akunnor added.

Kotoko left the shores of the country on Wednesday for Ndola.

