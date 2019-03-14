CAF CC: We Will Beat Zesco In Zambia - Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan says they are confident of defeating Zesco United in Zambia.

The Porcupine Warriors will be hosted by the Zambian side in the final Group C game on Sunday in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup.

After failing to beat Al Hilal on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the Ghana Premier League side have no option than top beat Zesco to book their place in the quarterfinals of the competition.

However, the former WAFA star believes they have what it takes to beat the Zambian side.

"We believe in our abilities and knowing only a win will take us through, we are going to Zambia with a plan to beat Zesco and seal qualification to the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup," he told CAFonline.

"We believe we have a chance and we can do it. Too bad we failed to kill it at home against Al Hilal, but the 1-1 draw was good for us and we will build on it.

"Anything short of total victory and we will kiss our participation in the competition goodbye," he added.