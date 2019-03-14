Ghana And Nigeria Rugby Announce Annual President's Cup 

The Ghana Rugby Football Union (Ghana Rugby) and the Nigerian Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) Presidents, Messrs Herbert Mensah and Kelechukwu Mbagwu, announced the creation of an annual President's Cup that will be played on a home-and-away basis.

The first President's Cup will be played this year between two President XV teams of the rugby nations on 27 April in Accra-Ghana and on 4 May in Lagos-Nigeria.

The 2019 President's Cup will also form part of the preparations of Ghana and Nigeria for the 2019 Rugby Africa Silver Cup that is scheduled to take place in Nigeria between Ghana, Nigeria, Botswana and Madagascar from 6 June 2019 to 17 June 2019.

According to Mensah, a principle decision was reached between himself and Kelechi Mbagwu in Marrakech-Morocco during the 13th General Assembly of Rugby Africa to kickstart possible wider international cooperation with the President's Cup.

"Everybody knows that the tournament structure of Rugby Africa falls short to give Rugby nations in Africa enough match exposure to 'breed' the next Rugby World Cup participants besides for South Africa and Namibia. Even Rugby Africa has asked Members to seriously look at friendly internationals between regional states," Mensah said.

According to Kelechukwu Mbagwu, President of the NRFF, Nigeria and Ghana have had a long and exciting history of sports rivalry.

"It's been the very best of rivalries, the rivalry between Siblings. I remember those epic Nigeria/Ghana soccer matches-: the Green Eagles against the Black Stars and the Nigeria/Ghana sports festival when Modupe Oshikoya ran against Alice Annan. Those are the thrilling images I see when I think of this new Nigeria/Ghana tussle," Mbagwu said.

The NRFF President continued to say that he is proud and honoured to be amongst the founders of what can only be seen as a traditional coming together of two mighty brothers of whom mother Africa can be justly proud.

Mbagwu concluded by saying, "Ghana have set themselves an extremely high bar with their dynamic and vital President, Herbert Mensah, leading the way but when we get on the field it will be a different story. Long live the Nigeria/Ghana detente."

Mr Charles Yapo, Rugby Africa Development Manager for the Region, said that this is a very good initiative that will strengthen the relationship between these two nations in terms of rugby and allow players to have a little more play time.

"It is also an opportunity to encourage other rugby nations to follow in the footsteps of Ghana and Nigeria. For the 2019 season, Rugby Africa encourages and supports this kind of initiative. Congratulations and Rugby Africa is at your side," Yapo said

About Ghana Rugby

Ghana Rugby is the official full member of both World Rugby (2017) and Rugby Africa in Ghana-West Africa and is responsible for the management and development of the Game Rugby Union in the country. The Union is governed by a Constitution and administers five KPAs (Key Performance Areas) namely: (1) Youth Development & Growth through the World Rugby “Get Into Rugby” Programme, (2) Women in Ghana Rugby, (3) Training & Education, (4) Domestic Competitions and (5) International Performance..