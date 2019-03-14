Modern Ghana logo

"there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don't Change" -Duncan-Wil...
1 hour ago | Sports News

Messi Scores Twice As Barca Ease Past Lyon And Into Quarter-Finals

By Modern Ghana
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring their third goal. Photograph: Pau Barrena/AFP/Getty Images
Lionel Messi scored twice and set up two more as Barca reached the Champions League quarter-finals for a record 12th consecutive year with a last-16 win over Lyon.

Barca, who drew 0-0 in the first leg, led when Messi chipped home a penalty.

Philippe Coutinho tapped into an empty net from Luis Suarez's unselfish pass before Lucas Tousart's volley gave Lyon hope.

Messi clinched the game with a run and finish before assisting late strikes from Gerard Pique and Ousmane Dembele.

Barcelona will discover their quarter-final and potential semi-final opponents on Friday at 11:00 GMT.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus, Ajax and Porto are their potential rivals.

—Wires

