1 hour ago | Sports News Messi Scores Twice As Barca Ease Past Lyon And Into Quarter-Finals By Modern Ghana Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring their third goal. Photograph: Pau Barrena/AFP/Getty Images Lionel Messi scored twice and set up two more as Barca reached the Champions League quarter-finals for a record 12th consecutive year with a last-16 win over Lyon. Barca, who drew 0-0 in the first leg, led when Messi chipped home a penalty. Philippe Coutinho tapped into an empty net from Luis Suarez's unselfish pass before Lucas Tousart's volley gave Lyon hope. Messi clinched the game with a run and finish before assisting late strikes from Gerard Pique and Ousmane Dembele. Barcelona will discover their quarter-final and potential semi-final opponents on Friday at 11:00 GMT. Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus, Ajax and Porto are their potential rivals. —Wires
