Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

Sadio Mané And Virgil van Dijk Take Liverpool Past Bayern

By Wires
Sadio Mané And Virgil van Dijk Take Liverpool Past Bayern

Two goals from Sadio Mane helped Liverpool see off Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena to book their spot in the Champions League quarter-finals for the second successive season.

Neither side created many clear opportunities on a wet night in Munich and both sets of players were guilty of giving away possession too easily and too often.

However, the Reds carried more of a cutting edge and took the lead in the tie in the 26th minute when Mane displayed an exquisite touch to bring down Van Dijk's raking pass before firing into an empty net after Manuel Neuer had rushed from his goal.

Bayern now needed at least two goals and pulled one back when Joel Matip turned into his own net from close range.

However, the expectant waves of attack from the German champions never materialised after the break, and Van Dijk all but ensured Liverpool's spot in the last eight when he powered home with a head from James Milner's corner.

Mane capped off an excellent night for him personally when he headed in his second six minutes from time.

Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Messi Scores Twice As Barca Ease Past Lyon And iInto Quarter-Finals
Sogne Yacouba Has Done Nothing At Kotoko - Ahmed Toure
Coach JE Sarpong Threatens To Curse Normalization Committee If ...
Kotoko Player Snubs CK Akonnor’s Invitation To Join Team To Zambia - Reports
TOP STORIES

Don't Blame PDS For Dumsor In Accra—PRO

5 hours ago

Women Urged To Leverage ICT To Stay Relevant In Dynamic Work...

7 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line