Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

Messi Scores Twice As Barca Ease Past Lyon And iInto Quarter-Finals

By Wires
Messi Scores Twice As Barca Ease Past Lyon And iInto Quarter-Finals

Lionel Messi scored twice and set up two more as Barcelona reached the Champions League quarter-finals for a record 12th consecutive year with a last-16 win over Lyon.

Barca, who drew 0-0 in the first leg, led when Messi chipped home a penalty.

Philippe Coutinho tapped into an empty net from Luis Suarez's unselfish pass before Lucas Tousart's volley gave Lyon hope.

Messi clinched the game with a run and finish before assisting late strikes from Gerard Pique and Ousmane Dembele.

Barcelona will discover their quarter-final and potential semi-final opponents on Friday at 11:00 GMT.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus, Ajax and Porto are their potential rivals,

Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Sadio Mané And Virgil van Dijk Take Liverpool Past Bayern
Sogne Yacouba Has Done Nothing At Kotoko - Ahmed Toure
Coach JE Sarpong Threatens To Curse Normalization Committee If ...
Kotoko Player Snubs CK Akonnor’s Invitation To Join Team To Zambia - Reports
TOP STORIES

Don't Blame PDS For Dumsor In Accra—PRO

5 hours ago

Women Urged To Leverage ICT To Stay Relevant In Dynamic Work...

7 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line