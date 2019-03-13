Frindo Soccer Board Game Launched In Accra

Former Youth & Sports Minister of Ghana and one of the longest serving Members of Parliament, Hon E.T. Mensah has launched the first ever Sports Board Game from Ghana.

The event took place at the Ghana International Press Center (GIPC) where the new game was displayed and played.

Hon. E.T. Mensah commended Mr. John Frimpong Manso who has the vision and idea 46 years ago and has worked hard to achieve the dream and goal of inventing a product for Ghana.

He adviced the youth to take a cue from Mr. Frimpong Manso and create more opportunities for themselves and the nation. He noted that the present generation wants to get rich immediately, but they must learn to crawl, walk and run.

Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) who chaired the FrindoSoccer Board Game launch bought the first jumbo board for his children's school, Bishop Bowers at Lartebiokorshie.

He also hailed the inventor and urged corporate Ghana and the media to support him so that the product goes all over the world.

He urged the youth to like the invention and product so that the name of Ghana goes high.

He commended the staff who have worked with Mr. Frimpong Manso over the years after the demise of his late wife, who was a co-manager of the product.

Dave Agbenu, Managing Editor of Ghanaian Times and an executive member of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) bought the second big board for the International Press Center for Journalist who come there to have fun.

The event was well attended and guests praised the great works of the GOC President, Ben Nunoo Mensah.

The inventor, John Frimpong Manso said the GOC president was a special person who delivers as he felt disappointed that some personalities in the sports and football fraternity could not turn up.

The FrindoSoccer Media and Marketing Team thanked the media who attended the program in their numbers.