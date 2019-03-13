CAF CC: We Will Beat Zesco To Seal Qualification -- Felix Annan

Goal keeper of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Felix Annan is optimistic of his side chances of progressing to the next round of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Asante Kotoko are currently third in their group and will require all three points to against Zesco United in Zambia to progress.

According to Felix Annan, Kotoko's core mandate is to beat Zesco United and qualify.

"We believe in our abilities and knowing only a win will take us through, we are going to Zambia with a plan to beat Zesco and seal qualification to the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup. We believe we have a chance and we can do it," he told cafonline.com.

"Too bad we failed to kill it at home against Al Hilal, but the 1-1 draw was good for us and we will build on it. Anything short of total victory and we will kiss our participation in the competition goodbye."

Asante Kotoko will play away to Zesco United on Sunday aiming to qualify to the next round.