Football News

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Coach JE Sarpong Threatens To Curse Normalization Committee If ...

Veteran coach, J.E.A Sarpong has unequivocally said the idea to scrap off the national team coaches double salaries will not stand.

It has been reported that the ad-hoc National Teams Committee set up by the Normalisation Committee has proposed that the double bonus system must be scrapped off.

According to the committee, the structure breeds disaffection within the technical team because it is only the head coach who benefits from the ‘double-bonus’.

But according to the former Liberty Professionals and Asante Kotoko trainer, the double bonus serves as huge motivation for coaches to perform.

"If they cut down the double bonuses of National team coaches then curses will flow. The double bonus is a form of motivation for the coaches so why should we cut it off?," coach Sarpong said on Happy FM.

"There’s nowhere in Africa that this proposal will work. It won’t see the daylight anywhere in Africa. The Normalization committee should discard this proposal," he added.

It is yet to be seen if the GFA Normalization Committee will accept this recommendation going forward.

