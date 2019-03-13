Kotoko Player Snubs CK Akonnor’s Invitation To Join Team To Zambia - Reports

According to Kumasi based Sikka FM, Asante Kotoko player refused to honour CK Akonnor’s invitation to join the team to Zambia.

Reports say the player was told to join the team in Ndola after missing the team’s last game against Al Hilal in Kumasi.

However, the was upset by his exclusion in the game against Hilal hence his decision to snub the Coach’s invite.

Kotoko left the country on Wednesday with 18 players for the all-important clash against ZESCO United on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors need to win in Zambia to make it to the next round of the competition after failing to beat Al Hilal in the final group game.