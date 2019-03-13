Modern Ghana logo

I Will Do Everything In My Capacity To Ensure Kotoko Beat Zesco In Zambia

Ghana FA presidential hopeful, George Afriyie has confessed that he is ready to do everything to ensure Asante Kotoko qualify for the quarterfinals of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors will play away to Zesco United in the final Group C game on Sunday.

Kotoko must win against the Zambian side to book qualification to the quarterfinals stage of the competition.

However, the former Ghana FA vice president who is already in Zambia said he is ready to do everything to ensure the team progresses.

“Some of us have been working on the low, I have been doing my best to help Kotoko excel in Africa,” he told Atinka FM.

“It is usually not out but I have been playing a key part and I will continue that in Zambia, I will be leaving for Zambia to prepare the grounds for Kotoko.

“I will do everything within my power to help Kotoko qualify to the next stage and that is exactly why I am leaving for Zambia.

“I was with the team throughout their matches in Kumasi, and I think this is the time they need the support of some of us.”

Kotoko left for Zambia on Wednesday with an 18-man squad which excluded talisman Songne Yacouba who has been suspended from the game.

Anything short of victory in Zambia will see the Ghanaian giants crash out of the competition.

